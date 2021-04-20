Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of SPR opened at $46.17 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

