Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HES. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

HES opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Hess has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $76.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.