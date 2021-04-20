Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.48.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APA by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 994,065 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of APA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

