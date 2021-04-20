Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.30). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2021 earnings at ($4.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

