Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Raised by Analyst

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $76.64 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

