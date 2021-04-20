Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kilroy Realty in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

NYSE KRC opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

