QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Critical Comparison

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 8.82 $31.29 million $2.63 25.00 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.95 $105.41 million N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than QTS Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust 3.87% 1.83% 0.57% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QTS Realty Trust and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 3 11 1 2.87 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00

QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $73.19, indicating a potential upside of 11.29%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

