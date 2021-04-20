Qtum (QTUM) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $17.76 or 0.00031292 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,334,636 coins and its circulating supply is 98,300,833 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

