QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $182,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,243. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

