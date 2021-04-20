QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna cut shares of QUALCOMM from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

