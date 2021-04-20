Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

PWR traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

