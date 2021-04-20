Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,088 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX stock opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.