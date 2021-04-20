QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $805,679.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

