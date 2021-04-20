Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 87.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 206.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

