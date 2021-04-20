Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 87.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 206.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit