Raymond James Analysts Give PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) a C$17.00 Price Target

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been given a C$17.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.14.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.17. 1,021,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,661. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.16.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

