Raymond James Downgrades Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Outperform

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Raymond James lowered shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $286.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $255.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.44.

Shares of KSU opened at $256.40 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $269.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

