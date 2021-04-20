Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

