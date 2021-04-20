Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

