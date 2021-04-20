Reata Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 677 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,177% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.
Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.57.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
