Reata Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 677 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,177% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.70. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

