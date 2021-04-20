Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6,381.08

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,381.08 ($83.37) and traded as high as GBX 6,664 ($87.07). Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at GBX 6,641 ($86.77), with a volume of 1,043,921 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,381.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,934.82. The stock has a market cap of £47.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit