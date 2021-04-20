Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6,381.08

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,381.08 ($83.37) and traded as high as GBX 6,664 ($87.07). Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at GBX 6,641 ($86.77), with a volume of 1,043,921 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,381.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,934.82. The stock has a market cap of £47.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

