reflect.finance (RFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $123,754.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $123,754.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00068319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00021256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00094232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00644724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.22 or 0.06520127 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

