Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,070,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2,177.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.