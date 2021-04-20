Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

