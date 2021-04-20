Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.40 and last traded at $87.40. 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21.

Renishaw Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit