Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REPYY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.