Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 53,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,358. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Research analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

