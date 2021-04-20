Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Analysts at Summit Insights decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Summit Insights also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRNS. JMP Securities upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.03.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 432,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,167,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,883,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $18,225,000.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

