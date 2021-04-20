Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 402.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Resonant worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Resonant Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

