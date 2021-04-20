Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

