Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of Bio-Techne worth $33,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,063,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Shares of TECH opened at $414.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $423.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.01.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

