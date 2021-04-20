Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,416 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BRO stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

