Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.48 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 84.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

NYSE LAD opened at $387.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.14 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

