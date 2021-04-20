Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $27.42 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.