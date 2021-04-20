Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $32,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.50.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

