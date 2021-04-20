Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 25,461 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $29,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.04.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.