Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Humana were worth $28,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $439.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.01 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.59. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

