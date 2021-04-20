Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

