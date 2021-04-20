Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,656 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in General Dynamics by 17.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 124.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

