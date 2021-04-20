Reviewing Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A Bank of Montreal 14.82% 10.69% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and Bank of Montreal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Montreal 1 2 7 0 2.60

Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $100.07, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and Bank of Montreal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of Montreal $25.68 billion 2.29 $3.79 billion $5.73 15.88

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. It operates through approximately 1,400 bank branches and 4,800 automated banking machines in Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

