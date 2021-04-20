Reviewing Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) & QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opera and QAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00 QAD 0 1 2 0 2.67

Opera currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.25%. QAD has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.91%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than QAD.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opera and QAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $334.86 million 3.58 $57.90 million $0.55 18.29 QAD $310.77 million 4.87 -$15.95 million ($0.79) -92.52

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than QAD. QAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of QAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Opera has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 47.21% 3.48% 3.10% QAD 1.08% 3.21% 1.25%

Summary

Opera beats QAD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. As of January 13, 2021, Opera Limited (NasdaqGS : OPRA) operates as subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes. The company also provides demand and supply chain planning solutions to manage various procurement, manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and sales activities; global trade and transportation solutions to manage and optimize network of carriers for shipments; embedded analytics and business intelligence that offers data to measure performance; and internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical, development, and integration. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. It serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

