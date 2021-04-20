Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 7.7%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.36. Approximately 7,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,076,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.28.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 30,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,192,347 shares of company stock worth $84,529,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 807.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 225.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 150,951 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

