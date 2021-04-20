Revolve Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,365 call options on the company. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 3,253 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.28.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,446,658.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,347 shares of company stock valued at $84,529,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Revolve Group by 807.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Revolve Group by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150,951 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

