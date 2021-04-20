Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.40-1.43 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.