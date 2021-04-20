RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $680.00 at Cowen

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $600.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Shares of RH opened at $641.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $643.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.35.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Analyst Recommendations for RH (NYSE:RH)

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit