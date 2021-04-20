RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $680.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $600.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Shares of RH opened at $641.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $643.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.35.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

