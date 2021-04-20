Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$837,193.00 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$837,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,860,979.73.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total value of C$185,896.92.

Shares of RCH stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.33. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$23.49 and a 52 week high of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCH. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.