Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Holdings Boosted by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 2.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.