RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.33

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.33 and last traded at C$20.33, with a volume of 306626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit