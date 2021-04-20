RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.33

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.33 and last traded at C$20.33, with a volume of 306626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

