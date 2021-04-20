Riverview Trust Co Sells 147 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

NYSE COF traded down $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.89. 78,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,801. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

