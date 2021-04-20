Riverview Trust Co Sells 186 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 56,688 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $5,956,000. Brightworth increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 44,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.80. 70,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.46. The company has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

