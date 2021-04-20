Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $267.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.15. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

